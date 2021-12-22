Centro La Familia hosting multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One local organization is offering new opportunities to get COVID-19 shots to those who need them.Centro La Familia is hosting several vaccination clinics in Fresno County through the holidays.On Friday, the agency held one in its main office in Southwest Fresno.Organizers say the 93706 zip code is seeing lower vaccination rates compared to others in the city."This particular zip code in Fresno is one of the lowest when it comes to getting vaccinated," says Diana Vargas. "It is difficult for them to find a location where they can walk in and get a vaccine."Centro will have a vaccination clinic at Cantua Creek on Wednesday and one on Thursday in Riverdale.No appointment is necessary. Gift cards will be offered to those who receive a shot.