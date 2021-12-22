Health & Fitness

Centro La Familia hosting multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics

EMBED <>More Videos

Centro La Familia hosting multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One local organization is offering new opportunities to get COVID-19 shots to those who need them.

Centro La Familia is hosting several vaccination clinics in Fresno County through the holidays.

On Friday, the agency held one in its main office in Southwest Fresno.

Organizers say the 93706 zip code is seeing lower vaccination rates compared to others in the city.

"This particular zip code in Fresno is one of the lowest when it comes to getting vaccinated," says Diana Vargas. "It is difficult for them to find a location where they can walk in and get a vaccine."

Centro will have a vaccination clinic at Cantua Creek on Wednesday and one on Thursday in Riverdale.

No appointment is necessary. Gift cards will be offered to those who receive a shot.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnocoronavirus california
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News