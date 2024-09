Charges filed against Selma Unified employee accused of sexually abusing student

SELMA, Calif. -- Charges have been filed against a Selma Unified employee accused of sexually abusing a female student.

The Fresno County court website shows 26-year-old Selena Perez has been charged with lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

Selma Police arrested her earlier this month at Abraham Lincoln Middle School.

The district superintendent says Perez was working there as a campus safety assistant.

She is scheduled to be in court tomorrow.