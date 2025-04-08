Man arrested for deadly hit-and-run in Chowchilla, police say

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is behind bars after a crash left one woman dead in Chowchilla.

Police responded on Monday to Trinity Avenue near Ninth Street for a report of a possible hit-and-run.

When officers arrived, they found a 49-year-old woman from Chowchilla lying in the road.

She was declared dead.

The driver had left the scene by the time officers arrived, but he later returned and was detained.

Investigators arrested 21-year-old Josue Vasquez for several felony charges and booked him into the Madera County Jail.

Authorities believe drugs or alcohol, as well as speed, were factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

