A suspected impaired driver hit and killed Officer Andrew Camilleri while he was sitting in his patrol car on I-880. Camilleri's partner was also injured.
The suspect's name has not yet been released. He is still in the hospital and will be booked once he's released.
Donations can be made on the C.A.H.P Credit Union website or directly mailed to:
Officer Andrew Camilleri Memorial Fund
PO Box 276507
Sacramento, CA 95827
