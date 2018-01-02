The CHP is expected to announce the charges for the man accused of killing an officer on Christmas Eve in Hayward.A suspected impaired driver hit and killed Officer Andrew Camilleri while he was sitting in his patrol car on I-880. Camilleri's partner was also injured.The suspect's name has not yet been released. He is still in the hospital and will be booked once he's released.Officer Andrew Camilleri Memorial FundPO Box 276507Sacramento, CA 95827