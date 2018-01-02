CALIFORNIA

Charges to be announced in crash that killed CHP officer on I-880 in Hayward

CHP Ofc. Andrew Camilleri is seen in this undated image. (CHP - Golden Gate Division/Facebook)

The CHP is expected to announce the charges for the man accused of killing an officer on Christmas Eve in Hayward.

A suspected impaired driver hit and killed Officer Andrew Camilleri while he was sitting in his patrol car on I-880. Camilleri's partner was also injured.

RELATED: Memorial service held for CHP Officer Andrew Camilleri

The suspect's name has not yet been released. He is still in the hospital and will be booked once he's released.

Donations can be made on the C.A.H.P Credit Union website or directly mailed to:
Officer Andrew Camilleri Memorial Fund
PO Box 276507

Sacramento, CA 95827

Click here to donate to the CHP memorial fund for Officer Camilleri.

