New mural honors Fresno mom allegedly killed by man she was dating

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local muralist is honoring victims of violence in the city of Fresno.The families of more than 10 people featured on the latest creation of Omar 'Super' Huerta gathered at F Street and Tulare in downtown Fresno.Huerta, whose artwork can be seen across the Valley, calls this piece 'Our Angels With Us Wall.'The artist took to social media saying he hopes this wall brings a moment of peace for families facing tragedy across Fresno."The way he drew her on that wall, it makes me feel like she's here," said Crystal Joyce, the best friend of Charlotte Ethridge.Added Keyarra Arlign, Ethridge's aunt:"I want something of her besides a tombstone. I don't want to see the name, I don't want to see the date. I am so incredibly thankful he has the talent to be able to do this for people."Charlotte Ethridge, a mother of two, is one of the victims depicted on the wall.She was shot to death in her apartment alongside her former foster mother.Investigators say Ethridge was dating the man suspected of pulling the trigger.Her 22nd birthday would have been Monday.