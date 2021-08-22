Community & Events

New mural honors Fresno mom allegedly killed by man she was dating

The families of more than 10 people gathered in downtown Fresno to watch their loved ones featured on a new mural.
EMBED <>More Videos

Valley muralist honors Fresno mom killed in alleged domestic violence shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local muralist is honoring victims of violence in the city of Fresno.

The families of more than 10 people featured on the latest creation of Omar 'Super' Huerta gathered at F Street and Tulare in downtown Fresno.

Huerta, whose artwork can be seen across the Valley, calls this piece 'Our Angels With Us Wall.'

The artist took to social media saying he hopes this wall brings a moment of peace for families facing tragedy across Fresno.

"The way he drew her on that wall, it makes me feel like she's here," said Crystal Joyce, the best friend of Charlotte Ethridge.

RELATED: Fresno double murder: Family sees slow justice in potential death penalty case

Added Keyarra Arlign, Ethridge's aunt:
"I want something of her besides a tombstone. I don't want to see the name, I don't want to see the date. I am so incredibly thankful he has the talent to be able to do this for people."

Charlotte Ethridge, a mother of two, is one of the victims depicted on the wall.

She was shot to death in her apartment alongside her former foster mother.

RELATED: 50-year-old tried to protect friend during central Fresno shooting, family says

Investigators say Ethridge was dating the man suspected of pulling the trigger.

Her 22nd birthday would have been Monday.



If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnofresno downtowncrimefresnodomestic violencemural artscommunity
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Show More
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News