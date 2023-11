Our conversation with local public safety leaders continues with the newly appointed fire chief of Clovis, Chris Ekk.

Chat with the Chief: Clovis Fire Chief Chris Ekk

Chat with the Chief

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Our conversation with local public safety leaders continues with the newly appointed fire chief of Clovis, Chris Ekk.

The Valley native has 23 years of experience in the fire service including four years as Hanford's Fire Chief.

Now, he's leading the Clovis Fire Department.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.