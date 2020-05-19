Education

University of Kentucky cheerleading staff fired after hazing investigation

LOUISVILLE -- All of the cheerleading coaches at the University of Kentucky have been fired after an internal investigation determined they failed to oversee off-campus events that included hazing, alcohol use and public nudity by the championship squad.

"This is not who we are at the University of Kentucky," university president Eli Capilouto said Monday. "This is not what we do."

Head coach Jomo Thompson and assistants Ben Head, Spencer Clan and Kelsey LaCroix were fired after the three-month investigation found the staff "failed to take sufficient steps to address the conduct" and had "lax oversight and poor judgment."

The cheer squad has won 24 national championship in 35 years, ranking among the best in the nation.

The investigation, which centered on alleged behavior at a cheer camp and annual retreat, was prompted by the parents of one of the cheerleaders on the team.

"Coaches allowed cheerleading alumni to bring boats and alcohol to the retreat, where some cheerleaders were naked and or drinking while riding on boats," Provost David W. Blackwell said.

"Some cheerleaders performed gymnastics routines that included hurling their teammates from a dock into the water. While either topless or bottomless," he said.

Capilouto said the coaches "did not act in ways that would protect the health, safety and well being" of the students.

Some students rushed to the defense of their coaches on social media.

"WRONG. WRONG. WRONG. Actions are made by individuals and not influenced by the coaching staff AT ALL," one tweeted.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationkentuckyinvestigationalcoholhazingcheerleading
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Kings County
Mariposa Co. man wants apology from nursing home as he believes wife died from COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Man stabbed multiple times in southwest Fresno
Madera man found beaten in central Fresno, police say
New CA guidelines to allow most counties to relax stay at home orders
IRS to add phone operators to answer stimulus check questions
Show More
Airline passenger voices concern about social distancing on Fresno flight
Councilmember Luis Chavez proposes changes to Fresno's shelter-in-place order
Police: Man shot during fight in Visalia
California starts giving stimulus money to undocumented immigrants
Driver shot on Hwy 99 in central Fresno, police searching for suspect
More TOP STORIES News