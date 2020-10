EMBED >More News Videos Ownership says the restaurant will soon begin delivering its food with services like GrubHub and Postmates.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis residents have a new place to stop in for some fried chicken.The Chicken Shack opened its newest location on Wednesday at Sierra Vista Mall near the movie theater.The Clovis eatery will feature classic menu items, including fried chicken, chicken wings and chicken sandwiches, and 30 different dipping sauces.The company has a restaurant in Hanford and two locations in Fresno's downtown and Villaggio shopping center.