Chicken Shack opens second Fresno location in River Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Those living in the River Park area of north Fresno now have a new place to go for food.The Chicken Shack opened their second Fresno location this weekend. The company has a restaurant in Hanford and opened its downtown Fresno location over a year ago.The locally-owned restaurant specializes in chicken wings and fingers."Up in north Fresno. There's a lot of shopping, a lot of people. There might be a lot of food places, but there's nothing like a Chicken Shack," said owner Damon Miller.Chicken Shack ownership says the restaurant will soon begin delivering its food with services like GrubHub and Postmates.