food

Chicken Shack opens second Fresno location in River Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Those living in the River Park area of north Fresno now have a new place to go for food.

The Chicken Shack opened their second Fresno location this weekend. The company has a restaurant in Hanford and opened its downtown Fresno location over a year ago.

The locally-owned restaurant specializes in chicken wings and fingers.

"Up in north Fresno. There's a lot of shopping, a lot of people. There might be a lot of food places, but there's nothing like a Chicken Shack," said owner Damon Miller.

Chicken Shack ownership says the restaurant will soon begin delivering its food with services like GrubHub and Postmates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresnoriver parkbusinessfoodfresno
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
Foodies alert! Rolled ice cream has come to Visalia
Big Fresno Fair announces first-ever Tamale Throwdown
Beef, pork recalled for possible human blood contamination
Reservations now available for Oga's Cantina at Disneyland
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Show More
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
2 men arrested in Visalia pot bust
Tulare County crews rescuing 2 people stuck on rock in Kern River
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
More TOP STORIES News