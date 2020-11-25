Clovis man who works at church accused of molesting multiple children, officers think there are more victims

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office have arrested a 38-year-old Clovis man they say has molested multiple children, all under the age of 14, in the last 18 years.

Detectives say Nathaniel Stephen Myers works as a landscaper. Action News has also learned from sources that he worked at SouthPoint Church in Clovis.

Myers had completed the police academy in 2016 and tried applying for employment at several local law enforcement agencies. That includes the Fresno County Sheriff's Office that just arrested him.

A spokesperson for the agency said he was disqualified for failing to meet the minimum hiring standards.

Detectives with the Sex Crimes Unit believe there are other young victims. They are urging people with information to contact Lieutenant Brandon Pursell at (559) 600-8029.

He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on six counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.
