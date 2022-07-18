12-year-old in critical condition after shooting at Fresno house party, police say

BIRTHDAY PARTY SHOOTING: Fresno police are on scene of a shooting in West Central Fresno, near Clinton & Brawley. A 12-year-old boy is at the hospital in critical condition. Police say a fight happened during the party, and soon after, shots were fired. pic.twitter.com/egHQZnevWQ — Amanda Aguilar ABC30 (@AAguilarTV) July 18, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting at a party in west central Fresno late Sunday night.Fresno police got a call around 11 pm about a shooting with a possible victim. They arrived to the area and found an injured 12-year-old boy.He was taken to the hospital for treatment.A family birthday party for a 15-year-old boy was happening at the time of the shooting.Police say multiple people were on scene and an argument broke out before the shots were fired.Detectives are looking for evidence, surveillance video and witnesses.Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno Police.