child shot

12-year-old in critical condition after shooting at Fresno house party, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

12-year-old shot at Fresno house party, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting at a party in west central Fresno late Sunday night.

Fresno police got a call around 11 pm about a shooting with a possible victim. They arrived to the area and found an injured 12-year-old boy.


He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A family birthday party for a 15-year-old boy was happening at the time of the shooting.




Police say multiple people were on scene and an argument broke out before the shots were fired.

Detectives are looking for evidence, surveillance video and witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno Police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnochild shot
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
8-year-old paralyzed after being shot in Highland Park parade attack
What we know about 7 victims of July 4th parade shooting
Highland Park parade shooting victims range in age from 8 to 85
Uvalde victim awarded highest Girl Scouts honor for risking her life
TOP STORIES
Woman shot in Sanger, police searching for 2 men
Mariposa sees increase in visitors due to Washburn Fire
Some Clovis residents without power amid extreme heat, PG&E says
Man shot while standing near home in downtown Fresno: PD
Fresno Fire Department has a cuddly new crime fighter
Man in critical condition after shooting at party in Merced
Atwater domestic violence suspect found dead with multiple stab wounds
Show More
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in central Fresno
Fresno Police respond to reports of shots fired at River Park
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married in Vegas
New lawsuit claims Skittles are 'unsafe' to eat
2 kids among 6 dead after Montana dust storm pileup
More TOP STORIES News