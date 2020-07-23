shooting

Child shot in southeast Fresno apartment, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a young girl was shot in southeast Fresno on Thursday morning.

Officers say the shooting happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. inside an apartment on Winery and Balch Avenues.

The child was rushed to a hospital and is currently in surgery. Her condition has not been released.

Investigators are interviewing potential witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting.

A possible description of a suspect has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
