Child shot in southeast Fresno apartment, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a young girl was shot in southeast Fresno on Thursday morning.
Officers say the shooting happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. inside an apartment on Winery and Balch Avenues.
The child was rushed to a hospital and is currently in surgery. Her condition has not been released.
Investigators are interviewing potential witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting.
A possible description of a suspect has not been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
