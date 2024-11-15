Children First: Exploring Financial Aid

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether you attend a community college or an Ivy League school, expenses add up, and financial aid packages can vary.

Some Fresno State students are working and finding ways to pay for their education.

Fresno State senior Jonathan Pineda doesn't hesitate to share the realities of college life, including the cost of higher education.

"When you get in college, stuff adds up; a parking pass costs a few hundred, and your textbooks can cost a few hundred," said Pineda.

He and sophomore Evelyn Lozano are Ambassadors with the university's Outreach and Special programs. They both receive financial aid, including work-study.

"I actually really love the job 'cause I get to meet so many co-workers that are around my age and have similar interests, and even people who are from different backgrounds," said Lozano.

Different types of financial aid are available to CSU students, including grants, loans, scholarships and work-study.

"A grant is actually free money for the student that the student will not have to repay, but a loan is actually money a student is offered but will have to repay," explains Susana Figuera-Joya, Central Valley Cal-SOAP Program Director.

Student loans will usually have a lower interest rate than a personal loan offered by a bank.

"A student will have up to six months of grace period after they've left the institution either graduated or just not attended, and that's when the loans will have to begin to be repaid," said Figuera-Joya.

Jonathan qualified for the Middle-Class Scholarship. The program is designed for undergraduate students with family incomes and assets up to $234,000.

"Getting something is better than nothing. That's why I tell everybody that getting something will always help pay off all the expenses because it adds up throughout the semester, especially as a college student. If you're working and studying full time, it just can make it stressful to manage how much money you have and like paying for stuff," said Pineda.

Evelyn is studying forensic behavioral science and hopes to have a future with the FBI. Going online and investigating scholarships can help uncover evidence of cash opportunities.

"Google is your best friend, TikTok is your best friend, use it. Type in 'What type of scholarships can I apply for?' I would definitely recommend just going for it," said Lozano.

Having a job not only helps Jonathan pay expenses but also helps him find connections on campus.

"We're always out in public; we also do tours for the campus," said Pineda.