CHP: 2 people dead after crashing into big-rig on Highway 41

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CHP has confirmed that two people are dead after a BMW SUV crashed into a big-rig head-on Monday afternoon.According to CHP, The SUV was going south on Highway 41 and when it passed 22nd Ave., the driver swerved to the left and into oncoming traffic, where the collision with the big-rig occurred.It is currently unknown if other people were inside the SUV. The condition of the big-rig driver is unknown.