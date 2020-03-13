Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Can I tint my front windows if I have a doctor note?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After seeing our segment with the CHP about front-tinted windows, an ABC30 viewer wanted to know: can I tint my front windows if I have a doctor note?

"This comes up quite often," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "If that is your case, that's fine, but you have to have your note from your doctor."

"But the vehicle code is also very specific and says that that shade shall be removable," Penning said. "You have to be able to take it off, and it shall not be used during the hours of darkness."

So does that give you the ability to go have tint applied to your front windows with a doctor's note? "The answer simply is no," he said.

Pennings gave the following example: if you're married and your wife has a skin condition and a doctor's note, she can put the shade up. But when you get into the car, the doctor's note is not for you, so you have to remove it.

"It's usually applied either by static, or they're applied by suction cup," Pennings said of the types of removable shades that would work.

"You cannot have a film applied to your window that cannot be readily removed."

For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.

If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.

(mobile users tap here for form)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnochpknow the roadcalifornia highway patrolroad safetydriving
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KNOW THE ROAD
Know the Road: If a light turns red while I'm in the intersection, will I get a ticket?
Know the Road: Do I pull over for emergency vehicles on a divided roadway?
Know the Road: How long do I have to stop at a stop sign?
Know the Road: Am I allowed to wear a protective mask while driving?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News