34-year-old man arrested after stealing CHP car, officers say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man accused of stealing a CHP officer's car in Fresno County has been arrested.
34-year-old Clayton Parker was booked in the Fresno County Jail.
He's accused of jumping in a running patrol car around North and Temperance Avenues Friday evening.
After a short pursuit, he was stopped and arrested near Peach Avenue and Highway 180.
He has been charged with felony evasion, auto theft, and DUI.
No injuries were reported in the chase.
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News