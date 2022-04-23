34-year-old man arrested after stealing CHP car, officers say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man accused of stealing a CHP officer's car in Fresno County has been arrested.34-year-old Clayton Parker was booked in the Fresno County Jail.He's accused of jumping in a running patrol car around North and Temperance Avenues Friday evening.After a short pursuit, he was stopped and arrested near Peach Avenue and Highway 180.He has been charged with felony evasion, auto theft, and DUI.No injuries were reported in the chase.