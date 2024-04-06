CHP escorting traffic through Grapevine due to snow and ice on I-5

Snow and ice were creating dangerous conditions on the I-5 through the Grapevine.

GRAPEVINE, Calif. -- Traffic is once again being escorted on I-5 through the Grapevine after road conditions became unsafe for drivers on Friday.

The California Highway Patrol announced the closure on X around 9:40 p.m.

Hours later, Caltrans announced that the interstate had reopened with CHP escorting traffic.

Officers had been escorting motorists through the Grapevine earlier in the day before conditions became too rough.

"Road conditions became unsafe for the motoring public due to the snow and ice on the roadway," the agency said.

Southern California saw storms move through the area throughout the day, dropping on basin and valley communities, and snow in the mountains.

The storms were expected to clear out overnight.