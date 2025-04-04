Suspected DUI driver crashes into northwest Fresno home, police say

A suspected DUI driver is recovering in the hospital after crashing into a northwest Fresno home.

A suspected DUI driver is recovering in the hospital after crashing into a northwest Fresno home.

A suspected DUI driver is recovering in the hospital after crashing into a northwest Fresno home.

A suspected DUI driver is recovering in the hospital after crashing into a northwest Fresno home.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected DUI driver is recovering in the hospital after crashing into a northwest Fresno home.

Officers were called out to Marks Avenue just north of Palo Alto around midnight Friday.

That's where they found a vehicle, on its side, wedged between a home and a brick wall, with the driver trapped inside.

Officers were able to get the driver out, and they rushed him to Community Regional Medical Center.

Investigators say the 44-year-old was speeding when he lost control.

The home's roof was damaged, including trees in the yard.

No one inside the home was injured.

The driver was cited for DUI and speeding.