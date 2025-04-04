Central Unified to use app to alert families of immigration agent sightings at school campuses

Central Unified is utilizing an app to alert parents about possible immigration officer sightings on district property, school campuses, and bus stops.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- State and local education leaders are ramping up efforts to protect students' rights regardless of immigration status.

Now, Central Unified is utilizing an app to alert parents about possible immigration officer sightings on district property, school campuses, and bus stops.

Central Unified School District board members say it is a way to help keep the district's nearly 16,000 students in the classroom.

Operations by Border Patrol agents in Central California, even before President Donald Trump took the Oath of Office in January, caught the attention of many in the community. That includes Central Unified Board members.

"The effects throughout the week were undocumented residents in Fresno not showing up for work, and some students that should have been in school stayed home because those families were afraid of being detained on their way to school," said Nabil Kherfan, Board Trustee Area 4.

Agents have said their first focus is people with criminal ties or convictions. But many worry about so-called "collateral" detainments.

"The Board requested information on what training is being provided to staff, administrators, regulations and Central Unified, what are we doing to protect our students and inform families," said Marilyn Lopez, Ed. D., Central Unified Assistant Superintendent.

During its March 11 meeting, the School Board updated the language in its Safe Learning For All policy, while keeping it compliant with federal and state laws.

All seven trustees passed the item unanimously.

The updated policy includes a new way to keep families informed.

In the event of immigration agents attempting to enter a Central Unified school or bus stop, the District will use the Parent Square app to send out a rapid response notification to Central Unified families.

"This will ensure that all families in Central Unified, regardless of immigration or citizenship status, know that the safest place for their children is in the classroom," said Trustee Kherfan.

On April 2, State Superintendent Tony Thurmond presented a Senate Bill that would expand protections for immigrant students. It would limit the presence of ICE agents on school campuses.

"This bill does nothing to interfere with the work that must be done to address any enforcement concerns," said Superintendent Thurmond. "It says clearly that a person still may have a judicial warrant if they need to seek a person who is a concern, and ICE may do that."

One person who spoke in opposition at a Senate committee hearing earlier this week argued the legislation is unnecessary, but supporters believe it is needed after President Trump rolled back a policy that prevented immigration enforcement in sensitive areas, including schools.

Thurmond says children missing class out of fear could cost schools millions of dollars.

"California simply is one of the few states in the country that still gets its funding based on average daily attendance practices, and it is proven that deportation threats suppress attendance in our schools, which means less revenue for our schools," said Superintendent Thurmond. "Our schools have been through so much."

During that same hearing, Fresno Unified School District was in attendance in support of Senate Bill 48.

Central Unified has not reported any recent sightings of immigration officers at any of its 26 school sites and has not yet issued any notification to parents through the Parents Square app for that purpose.

