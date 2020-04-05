CHP: DUI driver to only face DUI charges after hitting man in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A DUI driver is in jail after slamming into a pedestrian in Visalia, but investigators say he'll likely only face DUI charges.The victim was walking on Highway 198 just east of Mooney shortly after midnight when he was struck by a Chevy Malibu.Officers say the driver, a man in his mid-30s, pulled over immediately after the crash and called 911.The victim was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center with moderate to major injuries.That driver has been booked into the Tulare County Jail on DUI charges, but CHP officers say he won't be charged with hitting the pedestrian since that person was at fault for wandering out onto the highway.