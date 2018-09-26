CAR CRASH

CHP investigates car collision in Parlier

The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a driver drifted over into oncoming traffic causing a crash in Parlier.

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) --
It happened around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday morning near Dinuba and Zediker Avenues.

Officers say a vehicle crashed head on into a car driving in the opposite direction. The impact caused the vehicle to flip over onto its roof.

It is not clear how many people were inside the two vehicles but at least one person was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
