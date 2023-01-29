CHP officer injured in crash near Yosemite's south entrance

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KFSN) -- A California Highway Patrol officer was injured by a sliding tow truck near Yosemite's south entrance.

Around 11 a.m. Sunday, officers were called out to an area near Fish Camp and Tenaya Lodge for multiple cars stuck in the snow.

When CHP arrived, an officer exited his vehicle and was next to the drivers side door of a vehicle.

A tow truck then started to slide and crushed the officer between the truck and the vehicle.

A CHP helicopter took the officer to Community Regional Medical center with moderate injuries.

He has since been released from the hospital.

Officials are reminding drivers to have chains while traveling in the Oakhurst area.

