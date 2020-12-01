Christmas Tree Lane opens Tuesday night, no walk nights this year

Homeowners were putting the finishing touches on their displays along the most famous holiday street in town.
Starting Tuesday night, you can enjoy 25 nights of driving down the brightly decorated street.
More than 100 homes and 300 Christmas trees along the stretch of Van Ness Boulevard between Shields and Shaw Avenues will be all decked out with festive lights and decorations.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no Walk-Only Nights this year.
In October, organizers met with Fresno authorities and decided it would be too difficult to maintain social distancing during those nights.
"It's just there's no way we can social distance people," Dean Alexander, Chairman of the Christmas Tree Lane committee, told Action News. "If anybody has been out here, you know you are just neck and neck with people. We typically have 30 to 40,000 people each night."
This year marks 98 years of Christmas Tree Lane in the Central Valley.
