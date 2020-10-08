Christmas Tree Lane to open on December 1, no walk nights this year

FRESNO, Calif. -- Fresno's historic Christmas Tree Lane is set to open on December 1 this year, but there will be no walk nights.Every Christmas season, more than 100 homes and 300 Christmas trees along the stretch of Van Ness Blvd between Shields and Shaw Avenues are decked up with festive lights and decorations, attracting visitors from around the Central Valley.But this year, the traditional Walk-Only Nights during which the street is blocked to vehicles and people experience the sights on foot, will not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Organizers met with Fresno authorities and decided it would be too difficult to maintain social distancing during those nights.Decorations are already underway for the December 1 opening.