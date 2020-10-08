Christmas Tree Lane to open on December 1, no walk nights this year

Organizers met with Fresno authorities and decided it would be too difficult to maintain social distancing during walk nights.
FRESNO, Calif. -- Fresno's historic Christmas Tree Lane is set to open on December 1 this year, but there will be no walk nights.

Every Christmas season, more than 100 homes and 300 Christmas trees along the stretch of Van Ness Blvd between Shields and Shaw Avenues are decked up with festive lights and decorations, attracting visitors from around the Central Valley.

But this year, the traditional Walk-Only Nights during which the street is blocked to vehicles and people experience the sights on foot, will not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers met with Fresno authorities and decided it would be too difficult to maintain social distancing during those nights.

Decorations are already underway for the December 1 opening.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pence, Harris face off as COVID-19 shadows VP debate: WATCH LIVE
Fresno training facility linked to death of multiple dogs
'Stand with Armenia': Fresno protestors call for action from world leaders
Clovis Unified officials create new model for in-person learning
Why are many Valley counties stuck in the 'purple tier'?
Police searching for suspects who attacked man in north Fresno
Creek Fire: Bass Lake businesses take hit from both flames and pandemic
Show More
Uncertainty for businesses, churches as Fresno Co. verges on dropping back to purple tier
Drive-thru Big Fresno Fair set to begin this week
Man accused of killing pregnant woman in NW Fresno hit-and-run enters not guilty plea
Officer who pressed knee into George Floyd's neck released
Scene for VP debate: Red, white and blue - and plexiglass
More TOP STORIES News