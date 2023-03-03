Chukchansi Gold Resort donates money to help combat fentanyl crisis

Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino is taking action to fight the fentanyl crisis right here in the Valley.

Two K-9s trained specifically in fentanyl detection will join the fight against the deadly drug that claims thousands of lives.

On Thursday, tribal members donated $36,000 to the Fresno Police Chief's Foundation to launch a specialized narcotic K-9 team.

The checks were presented Thursday night at a private event for law enforcement officials, including Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama and Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp, among others.

