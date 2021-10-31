halloween

Looking for things to do on Halloween? Visit the Clovis Haunted Trail

You'll be met with live zombies, creepy clowns, and skeletons just hanging around.


CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Clovis is giving the community a way to give back and get a scare this Halloween weekend.

The Clovis Haunted Trail took place on Saturday and will continue on Sunday from 6 pm to 10 pm.

A portion of the trail will be decorated and set up for frights and thrills beginning at the corner of Willow and Nees.

From there you'll be met with live zombies, creepy clowns, and skeletons just hanging around.

There will also be face painting and candy stands set up throughout the trail.

Tickets are only available online and can be purchased here. https://www.clovishauntedtrail.com/

All proceeds from the event will go towards CenCal Youth Sports.

There are a number of family-friendly events happening this weekend to get you and your little ones in the Halloween spirit.

