City of Fresno agrees to settle lawsuit with Dylan Noble's parents for $2.8-Million

The City of Fresno, the city has agreed to pay $2.8-million to the parents of Dylan Noble.

According to a press release from the City of Fresno, the city has agreed to pay $2.8-million to the parents of Dylan Noble.

The release breaks down the agreement saying that Darren Noble, Dylan's father, will receive $1.29-million, Veronica Nelson, Dylan's mother, will receive $1.49-million , and Dylan Noble's estate will receive $20,000.

Noble was 19 when he was shot and killed by Fresno Police in 2016, outside a gas station. Officers said they were looking for an armed suspect, however, Noble wasn't armed-- but an autopsy showed he was intoxicated.

All of it was captured on body cams, and Police Chief Jerry Dyer ruled the incident justified.
