Fresno cooling centers set to open this week as triple-digit temperatures near

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno will open its cooling centers to the public.

The centers will be open from noon to 8 p.m.

The city will also provide free transportation on FAX buses, to anyone who needs to reach a center.

- Ted C. Wills Community Center, 770 N. San Pablo

- Frank H. Ball Neighborhood Center, 760 Mayor

- Mosqueda Community Center, 4670 E. Butler

- Pinedale Community Center, 7170 N. San Pablo

- Romain Neighborhood Park, 745 N. First

Click here for more information about Fresno's cooling centers.

The centers are opening as Fresno is seeing triple-digit temperatures ahead of the 4th of July weekend.

