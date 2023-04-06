Drive-Thru Panda Express to replace vacant building on Shaw Avenue

If you've spent much time in the Fresno-Clovis area, chances are you've seen this building while driving down Shaw Avenue towards Clovis.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you've spent much time in the Fresno-Clovis area, chances are you've seen this building while driving down Shaw Avenue towards Clovis.

It will be torn down soon and something new will take over the spot.

Located off Peach and Shaw between See's Candy and Crunch Fitness, the building has sat vacant since 2018 when its last tenant Mattress Land moved out.

Clovis City Council members call it an "eyesore."

They've now approved plans to have the structure demolished and replaced with a drive-thru Panda Express restaurant.

No word yet on when the demolition will begin.