New Clovis taproom 'Burning Sun Brewing' quickly thriving

Burning Sun Brewing company opened just before the new year and now the owners are planning ways to give back to their patrons.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis' newest taproom, Burning Sun Brewing, is thriving less than one month after its debut.

"On those dog days of summer when you're out in the burning sun what do you want more than an ice cold beer?" Co-owner Dustin Hail said.

Whether it's a "misty morning" or a hop forward "flip flops by the fire" Burning Sun Brewing Company owners Dustin Hail and Matt Denson have something on tap for any palette.

"Light lager beer, I make wheat Ales, IPAs, I do a stout now. I like to make the classic styles and then have my own take on those," Denson said.

Denson is the Head Brewer and has been making beer for 15 years.

"A lot of pride and a lot of hard work that i put into my beer," Denson said.

"There's a lot of work a lot of attention to detail to make sure that the product that I serve to customers is my best effort."

Quality control goes beyond asking customers what they think.

From the brewing, to the canning, they have their hands on every piece of the product.

As for the name and logo, it's a toast to their love of the outdoors, Matt's passion for mountain biking and Dustin's years working in the fire service.

"It's just a combination of how we work as a partnership and how we brought it together," Hail said.

You may have already tried their beer, as they started building their brand more than a year ago-- packaging kegs and cans available to Clovis restaurants including House of Juju, Craft House and Blast & Brew. They realized customers were "thirsty" for more.

"People asking us when are you going to open a tap room," Hail said.

Family and friends helped them revamp the interior of the building.

Now the taproom off of Railroad and Barstow Avenues in Clovis features rotating taps and limited canned releases.

"We really wanted to try to have our own style our own following and our own vision for what our brewing facility was going to be like," Hail said.

Because of the following they already have, the next step is to start a beer club.

