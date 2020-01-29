Business

New construction plan in Clovis to help businesses rise

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Construction workers are taking advantage of the good weather to hammer out a 10,000 square foot office building.

A portion of the space will be the new home of PC Solutions, a networking and data security business.

"PC Solutions started out of my brother's garage 15 years ago with one employee and just fixing computers straightaway to customers, and we've actually grown to 13 employees now," says Managing Partner James Marihart.

The business is looking to expand even more once they move into their new home at Peach at Herndon.

The complex is part of a bigger plan to eventually build a sister restaurant to the 13 Prime Steak at Willow and Nees.

"It will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and have a full-service bar, so we're very, very excited about that. There's not a lot of breakfast options in Clovis, so we're excited to provide that benefit to the community."

A look above the construction project from Skyview 30 shows the ongoing work. Phase one is an office complex, and phase two is an even larger business complex. The third and final phase is the restaurant.

It will be located at the most prime spot, closest to the corner of Herndon.

The partners will be looking to lease office space at this current location. Phase one of the project is expected to be completed this summer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessclovisbusinessoffice
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News