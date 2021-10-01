Taking Action Together

Clovis Community College working to provide students food

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Clovis Community College working to provide students food

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hunger from food insecurity. It's a quiet epidemic that impacts college students every year.

"That could be skipping meals, it could be not having access at all," says Jessica Medina with Clovis Community College.

According to a 2018 survey from the California Community College Chancellor's Office, more than 50 percent of Central Valley students experience food insecurity.

"When you can't focus on your studies, when you can't focus on your schoolwork, it's hard to be successful and to be able to complete to get to graduation," Medina said.

Among several other local campuses, Clovis Community College has a free food pantry at the Herndon Campus twice a week.

Once a month, they hold a distribution event.

"The best way to reduce stigma is to make it open to all students," Medina said. That's what we've done."

The college campus has partnered with the Central California Food Bank so students aren't left with unhealthy options or forced to skip meals.

"Cup of noodles, ramen, never really have time to go get fresh produce from anywhere," says student Julian Gonzalez.

Instead, it's offering students fresh produce.

"Having the option to get free fruit and vegetables is very rewarding to us because it has so many benefits to us," says student Alexa Criado. "It's going to help us improve our studies time and our overall thinking instead of making us tired and sleepy during class."

In addition to the food pantries, California students may qualify for up to $234 a month to buy groceries through the state program Cal Fresh.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessclovistaking action togetherclovis community collegefood bank
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
Fresno's Gazebo Gardens preparing to celebrate 100-year anniversary
Need a $500 loan? The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation could help
Visalia Girl Scout gets prestigious award for saving mom's life
Merced police officer helps gift car to massage therapist
TOP STORIES
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Show More
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
Iconic sign at The Ahwahnee in Yosemite National Park returns
More TOP STORIES News