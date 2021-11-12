Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Community Heritage Center in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- On a day when we remember the brave men and women who served our country, the Clovis Veterans Memorial District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Community Heritage Center Thursday.Organizers say the idea to open a museum like this started about 10 years ago."It tells the story of Clovis," says Tom Wright. "It ties the Clovis community, Clovis veterans and all the contributions they made on behalf of the community that keeps the community values going. It's just a really special place."The 5,000 sq. ft. multi-million dollar facility includes talking holograms and other interactive features that will tantalize the senses.Visitors will smell gun smoke in the World War I bunker or they can send a piece of wood down the flume, much the same way the area's pioneers did it back in the day.The goal is to keep the exhibits fresh and new while providing an intimate learning experience."This is going to be an ever-changing thing," Wright said. "You'll come here now, see it and come back in six months, it'll be a completely different thing because everything is interchangeable."Thursday's grand opening was part of the city's Veteran's Day events that included a nearby car show.Many of those who showed up for the classic automobiles made their way into the new museum.John Stead and his Cub Scout troop were impressed with the center's war exhibit."I think that it's very amazing that a lot of the military's history is stored here," he said.There is something here geared for just about every grade level -- organizers anticipate welcoming students to the museum soon."We'll have school tours coming through here, looking and observing, learning about things that are relevant to their curriculum," Wright said.