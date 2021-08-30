Traffic

Fiery car crash shuts down Clovis roadway

Clovis police have shut down eastbound Bullard Avenue between Temperance and Locan as they deal with the aftermath of the crash.
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fiery car crash in Clovis has caused road closures.

The accident involved just one vehicle, which burst into flames.

Clovis police have shut down eastbound Bullard Avenue between Temperance and Locan as they deal with the aftermath of the crash.

There is no word yet if anyone was injured in the crash.

In dramatic pictures released by police, the car appears to have crashed into a curb, sustaining severe damage.

Police and fire officials could be seen trying to contain the flames coming from the front of the car and ensuring the safety of other drivers.

This story is developing and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficclovis
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Show More
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News