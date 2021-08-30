Fiery car crash shuts down Clovis roadway

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fiery car crash in Clovis has caused road closures.The accident involved just one vehicle, which burst into flames.Clovis police have shut down eastbound Bullard Avenue between Temperance and Locan as they deal with the aftermath of the crash.There is no word yet if anyone was injured in the crash.In dramatic pictures released by police, the car appears to have crashed into a curb, sustaining severe damage.Police and fire officials could be seen trying to contain the flames coming from the front of the car and ensuring the safety of other drivers.