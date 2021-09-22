Taking Action Together

Clovis Fest to highlight Made in Clovis ideas and items this weekend

More than 50 vendors will be out showcasing or selling Made in Clovis items.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Clovis Fest to highlight Made in Clovis ideas and items this weekend

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- While hot air balloons fill the sky over Clovis this weekend, down on the ground local businesses will have a chance to showcase their work during this year's Clovis Fest.

"New this year about Clovis Fest is our Made in Clovis section that's our partnership with the City of Clovis, where we are inviting entrepreneurs to showcase their talents, creations, inventions, crafts, skills to the general public," said Greg Newman, Clovis Chamber of Commerce CEO.

More than 50 vendors will be out showcasing or selling Made in Clovis items including chef and owner Chauncey Gardner.

He will be selling handmade tepache and kombucha.

"What's fun about it is, the whole pineapple is fermented for five days. So every batch is a little bit different because there's so many things that play a role - the bacteria that's on the pineapple itself, the air, everything," says Gardner, who owns Unir Dining.

Clovis Fest will also have a 'young entrepreneur' section.

Sister and brother Olivia and Haden Muratore will be out selling their handcrafted items. Olivia makes earrings, soaps and garden stones under her business Little Garden Shop.

"I like to craft things, I like giving people stuff and making people happy," says Olivia.

Organizers say coming out of the pandemic, they wanted a space to showcase ideas, inventions and work.

Following the event, the Small Business Development Center will put together mentorship and assistance opportunities to help businesses grow.

Clovis Fest is Saturday and Sunday. You can find the Made in Clovis items located along Pollasky in between 7th and 8th street.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessclovisfestivaltaking action togetherentrepreneurshipbusinesssmall businessballoon festival
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
Fresno's Gazebo Gardens preparing to celebrate 100-year anniversary
Need a $500 loan? The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation could help
Visalia Girl Scout gets prestigious award for saving mom's life
Merced police officer helps gift car to massage therapist
TOP STORIES
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Show More
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
Iconic sign at The Ahwahnee in Yosemite National Park returns
More TOP STORIES News