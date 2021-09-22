Clovis Fest to highlight Made in Clovis ideas and items this weekend

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- While hot air balloons fill the sky over Clovis this weekend, down on the ground local businesses will have a chance to showcase their work during this year's Clovis Fest."New this year about Clovis Fest is our Made in Clovis section that's our partnership with the City of Clovis, where we are inviting entrepreneurs to showcase their talents, creations, inventions, crafts, skills to the general public," said Greg Newman, Clovis Chamber of Commerce CEO.More than 50 vendors will be out showcasing or selling Made in Clovis items including chef and owner Chauncey Gardner.He will be selling handmade tepache and kombucha."What's fun about it is, the whole pineapple is fermented for five days. So every batch is a little bit different because there's so many things that play a role - the bacteria that's on the pineapple itself, the air, everything," says Gardner, who owns Unir Dining.Clovis Fest will also have a 'young entrepreneur' section.Sister and brother Olivia and Haden Muratore will be out selling their handcrafted items. Olivia makes earrings, soaps and garden stones under her business Little Garden Shop."I like to craft things, I like giving people stuff and making people happy," says Olivia.Organizers say coming out of the pandemic, they wanted a space to showcase ideas, inventions and work.Following the event, the Small Business Development Center will put together mentorship and assistance opportunities to help businesses grow.Clovis Fest is Saturday and Sunday. You can find the Made in Clovis items located along Pollasky in between 7th and 8th street.