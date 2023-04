Construction is now underway on a new and improved fire station in Clovis.

Construction underway on new fire station in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Construction is now underway on a new and improved fire station in Clovis.

The current Fire Station Two at Shaw and Minnewawa was demolished Tuesday to make way for the new one.

Some of the firefighters at that station even got a chance to take part in the demolition.

The new station is scheduled to be completed in the summer of next year.

In the meantime, the Station Two crew has been temporarily located to Ashlan and Minnewawa.