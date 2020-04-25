Full O Bull Clovis separates itself from Fresno location after offensive sign

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The original Full O Bull Subs and Pizza shop is not only apologizing for but denouncing the actions of another restaurant with the same name.

Full O Bull Clovis took to Facebook after many complained about the offensive sign posted at the Fresno Full O Bull location.



The Clovis location was quick to disassociate themselves from the incident, saying they are in no way connected to the Fresno location.

They apologized for the sign posted, calling the comments "racist and just pure ignorant," adding that they don't condone these actions or find it funny.

They went on to say they cherish all of their customers for the support over the years.
