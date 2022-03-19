Habitat for Humanity, City of Clovis come together to gift home to Navy veteran

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Navy veteran Roman Delgado never saw it coming when the announcement came in December.On Friday, his family was able to move out of their cramped two-bedroom apartment and into a brand new three-bedroom home.Roman Delgado and his family received a warm welcome to their new home in Clovis.Habitat for Humanity helped the family's dream of homeownership come true."They surprised us as being chosen as the family. It's emotional. I get emotional because it's something very important to me," said Delgado.Five-year-old Roman Jr. was overjoyed.He had no idea the City of Clovis donated $75,000 towards a down payment or how his family qualified for the assistance.The family put in 500 volunteer hours since October to get a chance to move out of their central Fresno apartment."It's a sigh of relief actually to be able to move out here to this area and be able to have my kids, for us, feel safe and kids can come out and play," said Delgado.The site where the house was built is the same one where Clovis Mayor Jose Flores grew up.The family trust sold the property to the City of Clovis, which then donated the land to Habitat for Humanity."I think my parents would be honored to know that the property they owned on this earth will now belong to deserving people," said Flores.So many people and businesses in the community lent a hand and left heartfelt messages.The home was dedicated to the late electrician Bob Stimmel, who spent over 20 years working with Habitat for Humanity.This was the 28th home Habitat for Humanity has built in Clovis and the fourth in that particular neighborhood.