House of Juju to serve alcohol again after temporarily dropping ABC license

After months of not serving alcohol, House of Juju in Clovis will soon offer customers beer, wine and sangria once again.
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- After months of not serving alcohol, House of Juju in Old Town Clovis will soon offer customers beer, wine and sangria once again.

The restaurant voluntarily gave up its ABC license during the pandemic and reapplied about two months ago when it looked like the state was reopening.

House of Juju was one of the local restaurants cited for violating California's pandemic order against indoor dining and alcohol consumption.

The owner says they made the decision to stay open because health officials could not provide data proving the coronavirus spread inside restaurants.

Staff says they defied the governor's orders for months because it was the only way the business could survive.

House of Juju did implement some safety measures such as operating at 50% capacity.

