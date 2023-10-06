Jury hears calls made days before 2016 Clovis kidnapping: 'I want them to be so scared'

Jurors in the trial against Sandra Garcia and Mark Anthony Roque heard the inside details of a plan to kidnap a little girl on Thursday.

Prosecutors say the young girl was sexually assaulted with a stick and left tied to a tree in a remote part of Fresno County.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jurors in the trial against Sandra Garcia and Mark Anthony Roque heard the inside details of a plan to kidnap a little girl on Thursday.

The mother and son each face up to life in prison for the sexual assault and kidnapping of a 13-year-old in 2016.

In court, audio recordings of Garica helped to unravel the plot for jurors.

"I want them to be so scared that they don't want to be here, and they want to go back home with their mom," Garica said.

Garcia's cousin, Miguel Carriedo, was on the other end of the call. He often recorded phone calls with others, even as Garcia detailed her plan.

"There's no cameras," Garcia said. "We have no cameras, we have no dogs."

The elaborate plan came together weeks after Garcia's boyfriend, Johan Gidstedt, asked her to move out of his Clovis home nearly eight years ago.

There was tension between Gidstedt's daughters and Garcia's sons.

Prosecutors say Garcia wanted to get back at Gidstedt.

Last month, Gidstedt's daughter testified that she was walking home from school when men wearing all-black approached her, tied her hands, taped her mouth and eyes, and shoved her into a trunk.

Prosecutors say the young girl was sexually assaulted with a stick and left tied to a tree in a remote part of Fresno County.

On Thursday, the jury saw photos.

"I photographed the exterior, the interior," FCSO Crime Scene Specialist Ashley Vargas told the jury. "I collected DNA swabs from the interior of the vehicle."

Jurors could see yellow sheriff's tape around the trunk of the car.

Another police investigator told the jury how Garcia used burner phone numbers.

The detective walked the jury through how Garcia created those numbers with an app.

The trial is expected to resume on Monday.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.