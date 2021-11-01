New Marriott hotel in Clovis holds grand opening

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new hotel is up and running in Clovis.The groundbreaking for the new Courtyard by Marriott was back in 2017 but after several delays due to the pandemic and shipping shortages, their doors officially opened on August 25th.The grand opening was Thursday and general manager Hector Ramos said he wants to thank the community for their support and welcome new faces."This community and this area has been very open to keeping us open and keeping business alive. A lot of people from LA, many places, a lot of collegiate sports are keeping this place and people working," said general manager Hector Ramos.He said with vaccination rates going up and sporting events taking place, they are seeing much of their traffic in the last month.The luxury hotel is open for locals to stop by for the restaurant as well.More than 200 people attended the ribbon-cutting.