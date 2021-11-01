Community & Events

New Marriott hotel in Clovis holds grand opening

The luxury hotel is open for locals to stop by for the restaurant as well.
EMBED <>More Videos

New Marriott hotel in Clovis holds grand opening

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new hotel is up and running in Clovis.

The groundbreaking for the new Courtyard by Marriott was back in 2017 but after several delays due to the pandemic and shipping shortages, their doors officially opened on August 25th.

The grand opening was Thursday and general manager Hector Ramos said he wants to thank the community for their support and welcome new faces.

"This community and this area has been very open to keeping us open and keeping business alive. A lot of people from LA, many places, a lot of collegiate sports are keeping this place and people working," said general manager Hector Ramos.

He said with vaccination rates going up and sporting events taking place, they are seeing much of their traffic in the last month.

The luxury hotel is open for locals to stop by for the restaurant as well.

More than 200 people attended the ribbon-cutting.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsclovishotelmarriott international
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Show More
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
More TOP STORIES News