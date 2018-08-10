FRESNO COUNTY

Clovis Police arrest music teacher for lewd acts with a child

EMBED </>More Videos

On Friday Clovis Police arrested a music teacher for lewd acts with a child.

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Friends describe Christian Zacharias as a beloved music teacher.

A man who poured his heart and soul into organizing recitals and composing music for children.

But this week one of those clients reported him to police.

"And I'm just sad because he's not that kind of person who would do anything harmful," said fellow music instructor Sylvia Park.

Detectives received the complaint Wednesday night and arrested the self-employed teacher on one count of lewd acts with a child.

The accuser told police the crime happened at Zacharias's music studio in Clovis.



"It was an act against a minor under 14, it was a lewd act against a child. It was important for the victim to be taken care of and report that incident," said Clovis Police Corporal James Ellenberger.

But those who work with Zacharias are vouching for his character. They say he was an affectionate teacher who treated his students like his own children.

Jim Fishback says he has known Zacharias for 30 years.

"He wanted to see them succeed, he would buy them a keyboard if the family couldn't afford it or an inexpensive piano," said Owner Fishback.

"He's very passionate at what he does, especially when it comes to music. He creates these amazing soundtracks that sound like it comes from movies, and he'll create it for one student," said Park.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

And they are not ruling out the possibility there are other victims. Zacharias is still in jail as of Friday night.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
clovis police departmentarrestfresno countysex crimesClovis
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News