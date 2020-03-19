missing man

Clovis Police searching for at-risk, missing 76-year-old man

Officials say Raymond Harris was last seen walking in the area of Temperance and Herndon Avenues at around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Police are asking the public's help finding a missing 76-year-old man.

Officials say Raymond Harris was last seen walking in the area of Temperance and Herndon Avenues at around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18.

Harris was last seen wearing a hospital gown and no shoes. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Harris is new to the area and lives near Peach and Sierra Avenues.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Clovis Police at 559-324-2800.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovissafetyclovismissing man
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING MAN
Clovis man last seen on Wednesday near Shaver Lake found alive
Missing couple found alive after week-long search
Deputies searching for missing 24-year-old man near Shaver Lake
Amber Alert issued after father, infant missing following triple murder in Florida
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno calls for 'shelter in place' amid COVID-19 concerns
US warns Americans against all overseas travel during COVID-19 outbreak
Trump says FDA to approve drugs for COVID-19 treatment
Families of 4 could get $3K under COVID-19 relief plan: Mnuchin
Central CA coronavirus cases
Fresno Unified "not ready" to make decision about school year
Health officials confirm third COVID-19 case in Fresno County
Show More
Fresno, Clovis officials hoping for cooperation with recent changes amid COVID-19 outbreak
It's official: First gas station drops price to 99 cents
Unemployment surges by 70,000; impact of COVID-19 felt in labor market
Central CA events canceled, postponed amid COVID-19 concerns
What exactly is the Defense Production Act?
More TOP STORIES News