60-year-old man dies after crashing motorcycle in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man hospitalized after crashing his motorcycle Sunday afternoon in Clovis has died.Blake Youngberg, 60, was riding just before 1 pm near Shaw and Cole when he crashed.It's not clear what caused him to lose control.Youngberg was found unconscious and rushed to the hospital for treatment.But Clovis police say he has now died from his injuries.Reconstruction officers are investigating the cause of the accident.