New pavilion under construction at Clovis Rodeo Grounds

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new pavilion is under construction in Old Town Clovis.

The preparations for additional space started before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Board members say the project was encouraged by sponsors and to also maintain their reputation of being one of the best rodeos in the country.

"We own 26 acres here and you can not go to any spot in the rodeo grounds without seeing improvements that have been made," explained Mark Thompson with the Board of Directors for the Clovis Rodeo.

Once the additional space is complete, the pavilion will have a total of 36 suites and a new parking lot for sponsors.

"We want to be the whole package for the people that come here. We want to have things available to them, going on already that week. We want to have community benefits,"

The new space will honor the late Tom Stearns. Thompson says when the former mayor suddenly passed, the board of directors wanted to leave something in Tom's name that would be around for years to come.

"I'm really excited about the new pavilion that's being built, like super excited. I got to see a sneak peak. As soon as the public sees it i think they're gonna be over the moon about this thing, too," said Shawn Miller with the City of Clovis.

Miller says the new pavilion will financially benefit the area once it's complete.

He explains, roughly $15 million is poured into the city when the rodeo is in town.

The economic impact doesn't stop with local businesses.

The add-on space to the pavilion is expected to be ready when the 110th Clovis rodeo opens its gates on April 24th.

