CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 107th Clovis Rodeo kicked off with something new this year.The entire rodeo grounds have gone solar in partnership with Pacific Solar.As part of the rodeo grounds expansion program, 136 solar panels were mounted on top of existing structures, out of sight, and without compromising valuable rodeo real estate.From the parking lots to the arena, the solar panels are expected to generate a monthly energy savings of more than 90%.The rodeo runs through Sunday at the historic Clovis Rodeo grounds.