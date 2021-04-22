IT'S BACK! Clovis Rodeo makes triumphant return

Usually, the stands are filled with fans, but this year the pandemic forced changes resulting in a smaller audience.
No matter the difference, people were just happy to be back.
"It is great to see people out enjoying themselves, I am really happy to be out here," said fan Nick Marziliano.
That sentiment of excitement was shared by the professionals competing in the ring.
Steer wrestler Denard Butler said it's hard to make a living without events like the 107th Annual Clovis Rodeo.
"If we can't go out here and rodeo then how are we supposed to make money?" he said.
Clovis Rodeo Association President Kenneth Elliott said getting here has been difficult.
He said they were determined to have a rodeo after it was canceled in 2020.
To make it happen they had to work closely with the Fresno County Health Department, the board of supervisors, and the City of Clovis.
"We have gone through a lot of hoops and a lot of ups and downs like a yo-yo trying to sit there and figure out how to do this," he said.
New safety measures have been implemented.
Fans must show proof of vaccination or have a negative COVID-19 test to enter.
To help with these efforts a drive-thru testing site has been created on the rodeo grounds.
Capacity has also been set and masking and social distancing are required.
Rodeo officials are urging attendees to get to the rodeo earlier to get through the gates on time. Tickets are still available through Sunday.
With Fresno County moving into the orange tier, capacity is increasing to 67%.