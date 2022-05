CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis woman who spent months collecting donations to help her brother's family leave war-torn Ukraine was able to finally welcome them to the United States.Galina Koslov shared a photo with Action News as she met them at the airport in San Francisco.She picked up her brother and his family of 11 after weeks of filling out paperwork to get them refugee statuses.Koslov hopes it will be a wonderful welcome as they prepare to start their new lives in the Fresno area.