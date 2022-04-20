Clovis woman welcoming her family from war-torn Ukraine

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Galina Kozlov is getting ready to take in her brother and his family from Ukraine. He and his wife have nine children.
Koslov has been baking macaroons, selling them to coworkers and neighbors. She sends all the money she makes to her struggling family in Ukraine.
Now, some of those family members are coming to live with her and it's going to take more than these cookies to get ready for them.
"They're coming here without money. They cannot sell anything there, they're coming with carry-on bags and that's it, they cannot even bring luggage," said Kozlov.
Galina's brother, his wife and their nine children will be here in a week, leaving behind their home in Ukraine for a new life.
She created a Nextdoor post asking for donations to help. She included an Amazon wish list and a GoFundMe page, raising money to help her brother buy a car.
