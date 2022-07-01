18-year-old arrested for shooting minor outside Sierra Vista Mall

Aiden Siebert

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 18-year-old man has been arrested for a shooting outside Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis on Tuesday night that sent a minor to the hospital.Clovis Police announced that detectives arrested 18-year-old Aiden Siebert Thursday evening for the shooting.Siebert was taken into custody during a traffic stop where officers found a "ghost gun" with a high-capacity magazine.A ghost gun is privately manufactured, typically from parts ordered online, with no serial number.According to officers, the shooting happened after two groups of teens and young adults got into an argument that escalated.The victim was shot in the leg, was rushed to hospital, and was expected to recover.The fight was not gang-related, and there were no other arrests.Siebert was booked into the Fresno County Jail for assault with a firearm and charges related to the ghost gun and high capacity magazine.